March 1, 2021
Abby Dowse Frees The Nipple In Titillating IG Upload
Abby Dowse nearly spills out of a black leather micro bikini.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse revealed a little more than she intended in Sunday's Instagram update. The Aussie smokeshow took to the social media platform to share a sultry boudoir photo with her 3 million-plus followers and ended up treating her audience to an accidental nip slip. 

The sizzling blonde couldn't help but arouse her fans' interest as she stripped down to a sexy lingerie set and flashed her incredible curves. Abby's online admirers didn't seem too bothered by the NSFW showing of skin, rewarding the photo with more than 53,600 likes overnight. Scroll through to see the scorching pic!

Accidental Nip Slip
Abby Dowse is braless under a see-through red fishnet outfit.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby has made a habit out of teasing followers in provocative lingerie, and Sunday's upload was no different. The 31-year-old slipped into a see-through black lace set from Lounge Underwear, flaunting her insane body as she struck a seductive pose for the camera. 

The enticing look included a notched neckline that exposed her bronzed cleavage and left a generous amount of décolletage on show. Her chest peeked through the plunging bra, showing a little more than she bargained for. Abby displayed her busty assets as stretched her arms to the side and opened up the view. Keep scrolling to take a peek!   

Full-On Bombshell Mode
Abby Dowse wears nothing underneath a black fishnet bodystocking.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby gave fans a good look at her fit yet voluptuous figure as she stood by the bed with her legs apart. Her thigh leaned against the mattress, pressing on the neatly laid-out comforter. The babe was facing the camera but wasn't looking at the lens, turning her head to the side and slightly parting her lips as she gazed into the distance. 

Her toned tummy was on show between the top and a skimpy lingerie bottom that stretched above her hip while dipping low enough in the front to reveal her belly button. The high-cut number had a gauzy lace panel that was further emphasized by semi-sheer mesh inserts right below the low-rise waistline. The look allowed fans to admire her lean, muscular pins, in addition to flaunting her taut midriff and tight abs.  

Sexy And Fabulous
Abby Dowse sits with legs crossed wearing a racy crocodileskin-print swimsuit and thigh0high boots.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

The hottie paired the lingerie with a blue linen shirt for a sexy-casual look. She wore the shirt unbuttoned and wide open, letting it slide down her upper arms as she showcased her undergarments. Her golden tresses were styled in tousled waves that brushed her cheeks and tumbled over her shoulder. Chic gold jewelry provided a tasteful amount of bling while keeping the focus on her perky assets. 

Abby's hourglass frame popped into attention against the all-white décor, making her outfit and flawless tan emerge as the only splash of color in the shot. The low angle captured a great view of her chiseled curves and showed off her incredible thigh gap.

 

 

 

Bringing The Heat
Abby Dowse spreads her legs while wearing netted lingerie and matching thigh-high stocklngs.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

This isn't the first time that Abby has freed the nipple on IG. The model's tempting timeline is teeming with risqué photos that push the limits of the platform's content guidelines. While she occasionally edits her pics to make sure her content remains Instagram-safe, sometimes she lets it all hang out unrestricted and uncensored.  

Abby was very casual about flashing the goods and even took to her caption to wish followers "a good weekend."

Her online admirers were quick to return the good wishes and showered the model with love. While the majority maintained a courteous tone, Abby received quite a few salacious remarks as well, with one person even offering to buy her shirt.  

"Can’t have anything but a great weekend when you’re spoiling us with how gorgeous you look," read one of the 860-plus messages that amassed under the photo.

"I am now!!" another fan wrote regarding her words. "Pinch me gorgeous," they added.

