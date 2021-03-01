Trending Stories
Celebrities

'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Stuns Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Looks Sinfully Sexy In White Lace Lingerie And A Cowboy Hat

Instagram Models

Angeline Varona Smolders In Crochet Bikini While Kneeling With Her Legs Spread

Instagram Models

Kristen Hancher Smolders In Cutout Swimsuit: 'I Almost Fell Off This Rock To My Death'

Instagram Models

Danielley Ayala Goes Braless In Unzipped Coat For Buxom Display

March 1, 2021
Elizabeth Hurley Thrills In Stunning Throwback Bikini Snapshot
Elizabeth Hurley wears a sparkly, gold dress at an event.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
bikini
Alisan Duran

The Royals actress, businesswoman, and model Elizabeth Hurley has uploaded countless snapshots of her sinuous bikini-clad body to her Instagram page on a number of occasions. However, for her jaw-dropping post on Saturday, February 27, the 55-year-old star uploaded a flashback photo of herself wearing nothing but a sexy red two-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer physique.

The snap instantly reminded fans as to why Hugh Grant fell in love with the stunning bombshell in the '90s. Her hot body looked so irresistible, and her beauty easily charmed everyone.

Striking Beauty
Elizabeth Hurley wears a light pink lipstick in the portrait shot.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

In the picture, Elizabeth was photographed next to a colorfully painted wall. Clad in her bathing suit, she posed with her right hip popped to the side. Her thigh gap could be seen, but it seemed like she had her legs parted for the pose. The hottie had her left arm hanging on her side, grazing her slender hips. Elizabeth spiced things up by tugging at her bikini bottoms and looked straight into the lens, offering a seductive gaze. Her lips were parted, and her eyes looked striking.
 

Looking Hot In Red
Elizabeth Hurley wears a satin red dress.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

In the photo, Elizabeth showcased her famous curves in a bright red bikini set. The color looked gorgeous on her skin. The top had fully lined, triangle cups that secured her chest. It had a deep V neckline that showed off her sexy cleavage. The garment had a tight fit that pushed her breasts inward, making her cleavage prominent. Like a bra, the swimwear had spaghetti-style straps that went over her shoulders for support, helping to highlight her slim arms. 

Bikini Babe
Elizabeth Hurley wears a light yellow bikini.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth sported a matching pair of bottoms that looked similar to booty shorts. Although it was less revealing than the top and her preferred choice of thongs, the lower garment managed to make her look alluring.

The piece had a simple design with strings along the front for tightening. It also boasted a skintight fit that formed on her lower body like a glove. The length was short, reaching her upper thighs. Meanwhile, the waistband dipped below her navel, revealing a tremendous amount of skin around her flat midsection.

Gorgeous As Ever
Elizabeth Hurley wears a red bikini.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

In the caption, Elizabeth shared that the picture was taken several years ago, back when she had no swimwear line. She revealed that the set was knitted, and described them as "cute."

Out of her 1.9 million followers on Instagram, many of them couldn't get enough of the sizzling photo. As of this writing, the share raked in more than 73,500 likes. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 1,000 comments. Several others raved about her body, while some admirers praised her beauty.

Latest Headlines

January Jones Turns Back Time In Bust-Baring 2011 Golden Globes Dress That 'Still Sorta Fits'

March 1, 2021

Sarah Harris' Bodacious Derriere Hangs Off Edge Of Wooden Hot Tub

March 1, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Celtics-Mavericks Blockbuster Would Feature Kemba Walker & Kristaps Porzingis

March 1, 2021

NFL Rumors: Seattle Mayor Gets Involved In Russell Wilson Drama

March 1, 2021

Mitch McConnell A Target As Donald Trump Turns Conservatives Against Him

March 1, 2021

NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Pascal Siakam For Package Centered On Michael Porter Jr. In Proposed Blockbuster

March 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.