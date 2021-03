January Jones devised a fun way to celebrate the socially distanced 2021 Golden Globe Awards from the comfort of her own home. The 43-year-old Mad Men star served up a style rewind by trying on the gorgeous gown that she walked the Globes red carpet in one decade earlier.

January took to Instagram to show her 1.1 million followers that the dress "sorta" fit after all these years, and most of her fans seemed to agree that she still looked just as amazing in it.