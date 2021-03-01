NBA Rumors: Proposed Celtics-Mavericks Blockbuster Would Feature Kemba Walker & Kristaps Porzingis

After struggling in the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors surrounding All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks have started to heat up. With his inability to stay healthy in Dallas, there is growing speculation around the league that the Mavericks have started gauging the market for the Latvian center. The Mavericks have already denied that they intend to trade Porzingis, but most people are still expecting him to change teams before the 2021 trade deadline.