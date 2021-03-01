NBA Rumors: Proposed Celtics-Mavericks Blockbuster Would Feature Kemba Walker & Kristaps Porzingis

Why The Trade Make Sense For Mavericks

The proposed scenario would be worth exploring for the Mavericks if they are already having second thoughts about keeping Porzingis on their roster. The suggested trade would allow them to replace Porzingis with another All-Star in Walker while acquiring two young and promising players and future draft assets.

"The Mavs, meanwhile, might do good to turn Porzingis—a 7'3" center with a frightening injury history and a massive contract—into a pair of prospects and two draft picks," Buckley wrote. "And, oh yeah, a four-time All-Star in Walker, who, when he's right, offers enough scoring, table-setting and outside shooting to coexist with and complement Luka Doncic."