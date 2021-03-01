Trending Stories
Celebrities

'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Stuns Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Looks Sinfully Sexy In White Lace Lingerie And A Cowboy Hat

Instagram Models

Angeline Varona Smolders In Crochet Bikini While Kneeling With Her Legs Spread

Instagram Models

Danielley Ayala Goes Braless In Unzipped Coat For Buxom Display

Instagram Models

Filipino-Australian Model Tarsha Whitmore Snaps Flirty Selfie While Wearing Yellow Lace Lingerie

March 1, 2021
NFL Rumors: Seattle Mayor Gets Involved In Russell Wilson Drama
Russell Wilson playing football for the Seattle Seahawks.
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Football
Nathan Francis

The trade drama surrounding Russell Wilson is now getting political.

After weeks of rumors that the Seattle Seahawks quarterback may be angling for a trade after a falling out with the team's front office, the city's mayor stepped in with an apparent warning to a rival city looking to court him.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan responded to a public recruiting pitch from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, telling her to back off the Pro Bowler. Her warning comes amid growing reports that Wilson could be playing elsewhere in 2021.

Wilson Reportedly On Trade Block
Russell Wilson looks to throw a pass in an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Abbie Parr

Reports have indicated that Wilson broached the idea of a trade after a falling out with Seattle's front office. As The Inquisitr reported, a former teammate believes that Wilson may be looking for a soft exit from the team that drafted him in 2012.

"Russell Wilson is trying to figure out how to move on in a classy way,'' former wide receiver Brandon Marshall said last month on the FS1 show First Things First, via Twitter. "That's what I truly believe.''

Cantrell Wants Him To Come To New Orleans
Russell Wilson throws a pass in an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Abbie Parr

Cantrell made a public pitch to Wilson, posting a video to Twitter welcoming him and his wife Ciara to the Big Easy should he decide to find a new home. 

It's not clear if Wilson intends to follow through on his exploration of a trade -- and some reports have indicated that he will ultimately stay in Seattle -- but the Saints could offer an interesting possibility as the team is reportedly going through its own quarterback transition in the coming offseason. 

Saints Quarterback Likely To Retire
Drew Brees leaves the field after an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Chris Graythen

Cantrell's pitch to Wilson comes amid reports that longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees is retiring this offseason after 20 seasons in the league.

Brees led the Saints to the divisional round of the playoffs, where the team fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There is no clear path forward for the Saints should Brees hang up the cleats, with widespread speculation on who the team could choose as his replacement. 

Brees has not yet announced his plans for the upcoming season.

Seattle Mayor Responds
Russell Wilson plays in an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

The pitch didn't seem to go over very well with Durkan, who took to Twitter to share a response and an apparent warning. In telling the New Orleans mayor to back off Wilson, Durkan made a reference to the basketball team that Seattle lost to relocation.

There have been rumors that the New Orleans Pelicans could relocate, and Durkan reminded Cantrell that Seattle residents would like to have an NBA team back one day -- an apparent warning that the Pelicans could be in play.

 

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell A Target As Donald Trump Turns Conservatives Against Him

March 1, 2021

NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Pascal Siakam For Package Centered On Michael Porter Jr. In Proposed Blockbuster

March 1, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Acquire Nikola Vucevic For Five Players & 1st-Rounder In Hypothetical Blockbuster

March 1, 2021

Donald Trump Teases 2024 Bid In CPAC Speech

March 1, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Cavs For Drummond, Garland & 1st-Rounder

March 1, 2021

Republican Trolls Donald Trump On Twitter, Reminds Him He Lost Election

March 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.