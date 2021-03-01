NFL Rumors: Seattle Mayor Gets Involved In Russell Wilson Drama

The trade drama surrounding Russell Wilson is now getting political.

After weeks of rumors that the Seattle Seahawks quarterback may be angling for a trade after a falling out with the team's front office, the city's mayor stepped in with an apparent warning to a rival city looking to court him.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan responded to a public recruiting pitch from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, telling her to back off the Pro Bowler. Her warning comes amid growing reports that Wilson could be playing elsewhere in 2021.