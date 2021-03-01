Mitch McConnell A Target As Donald Trump Turns Conservatives Against Him

Trump Takes Credit For McConnell's Win

In his speech, Trump claimed credit for McConnell's victory in November, saying it was his endorsement that put McConnell over the top.

"My endorsement of Mitch McConnell at his request, he asked for my endorsement, brought him from one point down to 20 points up and he won his race in the great state and the great commonwealth of Kentucky. He won it very easily," Trump said, via Newsweek.

With Trump's statement, many in the crowd began to boo McConnell, one of the leading conservative politicians.