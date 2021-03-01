Mitch McConnell A Target As Donald Trump Turns Conservatives Against Him

Mitch McConnell came under some friendly fire this weekend, with Donald Trump leading a conservative crowd to boo the Senate minority leader at an influential conference.
Trump spoke at this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference, his first public appearance and statements since leaving the White House last month. During his speech, Trump hinted at more to come in his political future but also looked back at some recent political past, taking aim at McConnell and leading the crowd to turn against the Kentucky Republican.