NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Pascal Siakam For Package Centered On Michael Porter Jr. In Proposed Blockbuster

After an impressive run last year, the Denver Nuggets struggled earlier in the 2020-21 NBA season. Though they are starting to show an improvement with their performance and have found their way back in the playoff race, the Nuggets obviously still need to make major roster upgrades in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title this year. One of the players who are currently being linked to the Nuggets on the trade market is Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.