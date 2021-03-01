Trending Stories
Celebrities

'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Stuns Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Looks Sinfully Sexy In White Lace Lingerie And A Cowboy Hat

nsfw

Former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet Flaunts Her Derriere In Thong Bikini

TV

Four Big 'The Young And The Restless' Weekly Spoilers: Chelsea Dreams Of Revenge

Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

March 1, 2021
NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Pascal Siakam For Package Centered On Michael Porter Jr. In Proposed Blockbuster
Pascal Siakam driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Kathryn Riley
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After an impressive run last year, the Denver Nuggets struggled earlier in the 2020-21 NBA season. Though they are starting to show an improvement with their performance and have found their way back in the playoff race, the Nuggets obviously still need to make major roster upgrades in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title this year. One of the players who are currently being linked to the Nuggets on the trade market is Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

Pascal Siakam Goes To Denver
Pascak Siakam reacting to a foul call
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus

In his latest piece, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report dropped a list of realistic superstar trades that people would never see coming before the 2021 trade deadline. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable Siakam to join forces with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in the 2020-21 NBA season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Nuggets would be sending a package that includes Michael Porter Jr., R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Siakam.

Nuggets Form 'Big Three'
Pascal Siakam attacking the rim
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus

Trading Porter Jr. would be a difficult decision for the Nuggets, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Siakam's caliber. As Buckley noted, the potential deal that would send Siakam to Denver would allow the Nuggets to create a "championship-caliber Big Three" with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray without gutting their supporting cast. Siakam may also need the ball in his hands to excel on the court but with the years he spent with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and DeMar DeRozan in Toronto, he has learned how to effectively play alongside other superstars in the league.

Pascal Siakam On-Court Impact For Nuggets
Pascal Siakam trying to find his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Siakam would still need to make certain adjustments in his game to make himself fit in Denver. However, once he familiarizes himself with Coach Michael Malone's system, Siakam would bring a significant improvement in their performance on both ends of the floor. Siakam would give the Nuggets a very reliable third scoring option behind Jokic and Murray, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, floor-spacer, and defensive specialist. This season, the 26-year-old power forward is averaging 20.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

Michael Porter Jr. As Raptors' Next Main Guy
Michael Porter Jr. celebrating after a succesful shot
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

The proposed deal should be a no-brainer for the Raptors, especially if they finally decide to blow it up and undergo a rebuilding process. By sending Siakam to Mile High City, they would be receiving two young and promising talents in Porter Jr. and Hampton and a future draft asset that would help them speed up the rebuilding process. MPJ would be the biggest prize that the Raptors would be getting in the suggested trade. Compared to Siakam, Porter Jr. looks more capable of assuming the role as the next face of the Raptors' franchise. Porter Jr., together with Hampton, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby, could lead the core group that would try to bring the second Larry O'Brien Trophy to Toronto.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Acquire Nikola Vucevic For Five Players & 1st-Rounder In Hypothetical Blockbuster

March 1, 2021

Donald Trump Teases 2024 Bid In CPAC Speech

March 1, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Cavs For Drummond, Garland & 1st-Rounder

March 1, 2021

Republican Trolls Donald Trump On Twitter, Reminds Him He Lost Election

March 1, 2021

Jennifer Lopez Practices Self-Care In Swimsuit That Bares Sideboob And Booty

March 1, 2021

Yovanna Ventura Flashes Her Booty In A Thong During Seaside Stroll

February 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.