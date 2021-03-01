NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Pascal Siakam For Package Centered On Michael Porter Jr. In Proposed Blockbuster

Michael Porter Jr. As Raptors' Next Main Guy

The proposed deal should be a no-brainer for the Raptors, especially if they finally decide to blow it up and undergo a rebuilding process. By sending Siakam to Mile High City, they would be receiving two young and promising talents in Porter Jr. and Hampton and a future draft asset that would help them speed up the rebuilding process. MPJ would be the biggest prize that the Raptors would be getting in the suggested trade. Compared to Siakam, Porter Jr. looks more capable of assuming the role as the next face of the Raptors' franchise. Porter Jr., together with Hampton, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby, could lead the core group that would try to bring the second Larry O'Brien Trophy to Toronto.