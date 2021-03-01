NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Acquire Nikola Vucevic For Five Players & 1st-Rounder In Hypothetical Blockbuster

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic is expected to be one of the most coveted big men on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. The Magic are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move him but with the team currently struggling in the 2020-21 NBA season, most people believe that Vucevic is better off being traded to a team that could give him a legitimate chance of contending for the NBA championship title. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and an additional star power would likely express a strong interest in adding him to their roster.