NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Acquire Nikola Vucevic For Five Players & 1st-Rounder In Hypothetical Blockbuster

Nikola Vucevic Takes Jusuf Nurkic's Spot

Replacing Jusuf Nurkic with Vucevic as their starting center would make a lot of sense for the Trail Blazers. Aside from being a more durable center, Vucevic would also give Portland an All-Star caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

"Imagine if the Blazers had an All-Star in Nurkic's spot," Buckley wrote. "That's what they'd be getting in Nikola Vucevic, who earned the honor for the second time in three seasons. He's becoming mind-numbingly good on the offensive end. His 24.1 points and 2.5 threes per game and 40.0 three-point percentage are all easily career highs. His spacing and secondary playmaking would both perk up what's already the Association's seventh-best attack."