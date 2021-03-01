NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Cavs For Drummond, Garland & 1st-Rounder

Andre Drummond & Darius Garland Could Save Mavs' Season

Though none of them are as talented as Porzingis, Drummond and Garland could actually make the Mavericks become a more competitive team in the 2020-21 NBA season. Drummond would immediately fill the huge hole in the Mavericks' frontcourt, giving them a more durable starting center, as well as a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector.

Meanwhile, Garland may still be young and lack playoff experience, but he could ease the loads on Doncic's shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking. This season, he's averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. If Drummond and Garland would mesh well with Doncic, it would boost the Mavericks' chances of making a huge noise in the loaded Western Conference this year.