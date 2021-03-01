NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Cavs For Drummond, Garland & 1st-Rounder

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has already denied that they are planning to move the Latvian center, but his name still continues to surface in various trade speculations. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, Porzingis isn't only expected to receive strong interest from title contenders that are in need of a frontcourt boost, but also from rebuilding teams that wanted to further solidify their young core.