Donald Trump Teases 2024 Bid In CPAC Speech

Former President Donald Trump teased another possible White House campaign on Sunday, during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

Per CNN, Trump dedicated most of his speech to touting his administration's accomplishments, dismissing the results of the 2020 presidential election and attacking Democratic politicians.

In what was his first major public appearance since leaving the White House, the former president seemed determined to remind Republican lawmakers that he is still the most influential figure on the right.