Republican Trolls Donald Trump On Twitter, Reminds Him He Lost Election

A prominent Republican took to Twitter to troll Donald Trump, reminding the former president that he lost the election and blasting Trump's "boring" speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
Trump made his return to the spotlight on Sunday, the first public appearance since he left office. His much-anticipated speech included attacks on opponents and hints about his political future, but also drew Trump some scorn from Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a prominent critic who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year.