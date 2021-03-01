Republican Trolls Donald Trump On Twitter, Reminds Him He Lost Election

Kinzinger Blasts 'Boring' Speech

Kinzinger took to Twitter on Sunday to remind Trump of his loss in the election, something the president has not formally acknowledged. Trump has made continued claims that he was the real winner of the race, claiming again in his CPAC speech that he defeated Joe Biden.

In his tweet, Kinzinger included a series of insults aimed at Trump.

"Trump lost the election FYI. Side note this speech is boring. We can’t win the presidency with this boring, low energy, stream of conscience, weak, has been, choke artist. Just my .02," he tweeted.