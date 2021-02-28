Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Stuns Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

nsfw

Former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet Flaunts Her Derriere In Thong Bikini

Celebrities

'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Smolders In Barely There String Bikini

Instagram Models

Kristen Hancher Smolders In Cutout Swimsuit: 'I Almost Fell Off This Rock To My Death'

February 28, 2021
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Says Republicans 'Overwhelmingly' Support Donald Trump's Policies
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview on Sunday, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel downplayed divisions within the GOP, claiming that conservatives broadly agree on important issues.

Speaking with CBS News, McDaniel said that the GOP is as united as ever, despite the fact that some lawmakers are trying to distance themselves from former President Donald Trump.

Trump remains exceptionally popular with conservative voters, but some Republican lawmakers have turned their backs on the former president, blaming him for the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Overwhelming Support For Trump
Former President Donald Trump holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Pool

"The voters are saying overwhelmingly they agree with what President Trump did in office," McDaniel said, slamming President Joe Biden for pushing liberal policies.

McDaniel blasted Biden for pausing the Keystone pipeline project and imposing restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. She also accused the Democrat of being in favor of open borders.

According to the RNC chairwoman, "these are the types of things that voters are saying they saw happen in the Trump administration and now they're seeing the Biden administration strip those things away."

McDaniel Downplays Intra-Party Feuds
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Samuel Corum

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government and seven Republican senators voted to convict him in the impeachment trial. This excarbareted intra-party divisions, with some state parties moving to censure their own members.

McDaniel argued that this doesn't mean the GOP is fractured.

"We can have division within our party, and you can have state parties say, 'I disagree with that vote and I disagree with what you did there.' But overwhelmingly our party agrees with each other on more than we disagree with each other on," she said.

Republicans Can Win In 2022, McDaniel Claims
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks at CPAC.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ronna_McDaniel_(26660086618).jpg

It remains unclear if Trump will run for president again in 2024, but he seems determined to play a role in the 2022 midterm elections, which could further fracture the Republican Party, especially if he targets vulnerable House incumbents.

McDaniel told CBS News that she doesn't know if Trump will run again, but stressed that Republicans have a good chance of winning back majorities in the House and Senate.

"We are a handful of seats away from taking back the House, we picked up 15 this last election, and one seat away from taking back the Senate," she said.

Anti-Trump Republicans Want To Move On
Former President Donald Trump holds a rally.
Shutterstock | 228899973

Republicans opposed to the former president have urged their colleagues to reject his vision of conservatism and embrace traditional Republican values. In a new interview, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said that the party is deeply divided and criticized his colleagues for relying on fear to win elections.

Later on Sunday, Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Per Fox News, the former commander-in-chief is expected to call for unity, but he may also criticize lawmakers who voted for his impeachment and conviction. 

Latest Headlines

Mike Pence Would Have 'Been In Danger' If He Attended CPAC, Author Says

February 28, 2021

Ellen Pompeo Reveals If 'Grey's Anatomy' Ends This Season

February 28, 2021

Emmanuel Acho To Host 'The Bachelor' Finale In Lieu Of Chris Harrison

February 28, 2021

Four Big 'The Young And The Restless' Weekly Spoilers: Chelsea Dreams Of Revenge

February 28, 2021

Amanda Cerny Shows Sandy Love In Bikini With Legs Apart

February 28, 2021

Adam Kinzinger Says Republicans Lost House & Senate Because Of Donald Trump

February 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.