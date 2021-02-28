RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Says Republicans 'Overwhelmingly' Support Donald Trump's Policies

In an interview on Sunday, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel downplayed divisions within the GOP, claiming that conservatives broadly agree on important issues.

Speaking with CBS News, McDaniel said that the GOP is as united as ever, despite the fact that some lawmakers are trying to distance themselves from former President Donald Trump.

Trump remains exceptionally popular with conservative voters, but some Republican lawmakers have turned their backs on the former president, blaming him for the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.