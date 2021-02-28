Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Stuns Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

nsfw

Former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet Flaunts Her Derriere In Thong Bikini

Celebrities

'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Smolders In Barely There String Bikini

Instagram Models

Kristen Hancher Smolders In Cutout Swimsuit: 'I Almost Fell Off This Rock To My Death'

February 28, 2021
Mike Pence Would Have 'Been In Danger' If He Attended CPAC, Author Says
Former Vice President Mike Pence stares off camera.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Former Vice President Mike Pence decided to skip the Conservative Political Action Conference this year, and some believe that the decision was the right move. 

According to author and former presidential candidate Joe Walsh, Pence could have faced a precarious situation if he chose to attend the annual event.

"Pence would have been booed off the stage, and his life might have been in danger if he came to CPAC," he tweeted.

The concern comes after Pence faced death threats for what some perceived as his betrayal of Trump.

Pence's Supporters Believe CPAC Would Have Been Dangerous For Him
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a White House event,
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

Pence's supporters allegedly believe that CPAC would likely put him in danger. As reported by The Independent, Pence backers took to social media ahead of the event to warn of the danger the former vice president could have faced at the event.

"Dozens tweeted in support of the former vice president on Sunday following the announcement that he would not deliver an address to conservative leaders at the annual conference, having done so on previous occasions," the publication wrote.

"Most of the attendees want him to be executed but yeah, I'm sure Mike Pence will be happy to show up," one user wrote.

Pence Performed Abysmally In A CPAC Straw Poll
Mike Pence stands in front of the vice presidential podium.
Gettyimages | Megan Varner

Walsh's comment was in response to the discussion around Pence's performance in a CPAC straw poll for the next election. As reported by The New York Post, Pence received just one percent in the survey.

Former President Donald Trump topped to poll with 55 percent support, and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis was in second with 21 percent support.

Elsewhere, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, former first daughter Ivanka Trump, and Sen. Josh Hawley were all ahead of Pence with three percent support each.

Pence Has Faced Threats On His Life Recently
Mike Pence shakes hands with Joe Biden.
Gettyimages | Pool

Pence oversaw the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, which did not sit well with Trump and his supporters. The former vice president was pressured to stop the process — despite legal experts suggesting that he did not have the power to do so, per The Inquisitr.

During the storming of the U.S. Capitol following Trump's Stop the Steal rally, rioters were allegedly looking for Pence so they could hang him. 

Notably, Jim Bourg, the pictures editor for Reuters who was present in the Capitol during the riot, said he heard at least three rioters in the historic American building express a desire to execute Pence for betraying Trump and his movement.

Trump Allegedly Knew Pence Was In Danger When He Attacked Him On Twitter
Donald Trump and Mike Pence in front of three American flags.
Gettyimages | Pool

As reported by Business Insider, comments from GOP. Sen. Tommy Tuberville suggested that Trump knew that Pence was in danger around the time the then-president tweeted out an attack against him amid the chaos.

"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution," he wrote on Twitter.

The publication also noted a source that told The Washington Post that the Secret Service kept Trump in-the-loop regarding Pence's movements. The source suggested this line of communication meant Trump likely knew of any danger Pence faced.

Latest Headlines

Ellen Pompeo Reveals If 'Grey's Anatomy' Ends This Season

February 28, 2021

Emmanuel Acho To Host 'The Bachelor' Finale In Lieu Of Chris Harrison

February 28, 2021

Four Big 'The Young And The Restless' Weekly Spoilers: Chelsea Dreams Of Revenge

February 28, 2021

Amanda Cerny Shows Sandy Love In Bikini With Legs Apart

February 28, 2021

Adam Kinzinger Says Republicans Lost House & Senate Because Of Donald Trump

February 28, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Squeezes Curves Into A Buckled Bra & Tiny Cutoffs

February 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.