Mike Pence Would Have 'Been In Danger' If He Attended CPAC, Author Says

Former Vice President Mike Pence decided to skip the Conservative Political Action Conference this year, and some believe that the decision was the right move.

According to author and former presidential candidate Joe Walsh, Pence could have faced a precarious situation if he chose to attend the annual event.

"Pence would have been booed off the stage, and his life might have been in danger if he came to CPAC," he tweeted.

The concern comes after Pence faced death threats for what some perceived as his betrayal of Trump.