Yovanna Ventura was a beach babe in a video that she uploaded to her Instagram page on Saturday, February 27. The 25-year-old model and influencer looked like she was having the time of her life while going for a scenic stroll on a serene beach at sunset.

She let the footage speak for itself by leaving her caption wordless, but she did add a black heart emoji and a flag emoji that identified the setting of her leisurely walk as somewhere in the Dominican Republic.