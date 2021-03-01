'Counting On' Star Justin Duggar Marries Claire Spivey

Counting On star Justin Duggar, 18, has wed his girlfriend of less than one year Claire Spivey, 20. The couple married on February 27th.

Us Weekly reported a statement made by the couple regarding their wedding day and their hopes for the future.

“Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be,” the couple announced. “We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like," they began.