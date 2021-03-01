Trending Stories
March 1, 2021
'Counting On' Star Justin Duggar Marries Claire Spivey
Celebrities
Lucille Barilla

Counting On star Justin Duggar, 18, has wed his girlfriend of less than one year Claire Spivey, 20. The couple married on February 27th.

Us Weekly reported a statement made by the couple regarding their wedding day and their hopes for the future.

“Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be,” the couple announced. “We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like," they began.

"There Is No Greater Joy Than Marrying Your Best Friend'
Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey pose for an Instagram photo.
Instagram / Justin Duggar

"There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife," they concluded.

In November of 2020, the couple became engaged.

Claire is the eldest of six children. The Duggar family's blog posted a message from Michelle and Jim Bob which said "when Justin couldn’t stop talking about what a great girl Claire was, we knew it was only a matter of time before he would make it official!"

The Groom Was 18, The Bride 19 When They Wed
Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey wedding photograph.
Instagram / Justin Duggar

Justin is the 14th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. He wore a navy blue suit and a gray tie at his February 27th nuptials.

His new bride looked lovely in a short-sleeved wedding gown that featured a high neckline. The top featured a lace overlay. The dress was dotted with coordinating lace accents. 

Claire wore a loose braid in her hair. It was pulled to one side. Pink flowers were used as accents. Claire wore large, pearl, drop earrings as an accessory.

Claire Celebrated Her Birthday One Day Later
Instagram / Justin Duggar

Just one day after the couple wed, Claire celebrated her 20th birthday. In an Instagram post seen below, Justin wished his wife a wonderful day.

He said in the caption of a slideshow of three photos, "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife! I’m so thankful to have married my best friend! I love you so much."

Claire's mother, Hilary Spivey, said in response to her new son-in-law's sweet post, "Love you two so much!! Proud of you! Thanks for treating her so well today! What a 20th for Claire!"

The Duggar & Spivey Families Are Old Friends
TLC
The cast of TLC's 'Counting On.'

Just three months earlier, Justin put a ring on it with his girlfriend of less than one year.

“There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with," says the happy couple.

"We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!”

The Duggars and Spiveys are old family friends who have known each other for more than 20 years, but Justin and Claire first met in Spring 2019.

