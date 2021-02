Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has revealed if the long-running ABC series will take its final bows at the close of this season.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, the actress said that things are still very up in the air regarding the medical drama's future on the network.

For 17 seasons, the show has thrilled its dedicated fans with not only expert medical drama, but has highlighted a delicate interwoven balance of storylines that continue to keep the series fresh.