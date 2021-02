Chelsea Plans Revenge

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) dreams of revenge, according to SheKnows Soaps. Now that her worst nightmare has come true because Sharon (Sharon Case) and Adam (Mark Grossman) kissed, Chelsea wants nothing more than to escape from Adam's penthouse and make the couple pay for their misbehavior.

Later in the week, Chelsea celebrates a win, and it could have to do with both regaining some mobility and moving forward with her plans of revenge against Adam and his ex-wife. Anger motivates Chelsea.