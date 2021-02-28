Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Stuns Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

nsfw

Former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet Flaunts Her Derriere In Thong Bikini

Celebrities

'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Smolders In Barely There String Bikini

Instagram Models

Kristen Hancher Smolders In Cutout Swimsuit: 'I Almost Fell Off This Rock To My Death'

February 28, 2021
Emmanuel Acho To Host 'The Bachelor' Finale In Lieu Of Chris Harrison
Emmanuel Acho will host 'The Bachelor' finale.
Instagram | Emmanuel Acho
the bachelor
Lucille Barilla

Best-selling author Emmanuel Acho will take over as host for the "After the Final Rose" episode of ABC's The Bachelor from longtime series host Chris Harrison

Variety reported that the former NFL linebacker is the author of the online series and book titled "Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man," which spark meaningful dialogue around racial ignorance. 

Variety reported that the YouTube series was first launched in June 2020 and has more than 80 million views.

Harrison stepped back from the closing episode of the series due to comments he made regarding the reported racist actions of a contestant.

'It's An Honor & A Privilege To Host'
Emmanuel Acho poses for a photograph in a blue suit.
Instagram | Emmanuel Acho

"It's both an honor and privilege to be hosting 'After the Final Rose.' This is an incredibly pivotal episode on one of the most storied shows in television history," Acho said in a statement.

The special, which will air on March 15 after the show's finale, will feature the show's lead Matt James and his final three picks: Bri, Michelle, and Rachael.

The host will discuss the finale's outcome and the current events surrounding the Bachelor franchise.

It appeared that current Extra correspondent Rachel Lindsay might have had some pull in Acho being asked to host.

Rachel Lindsay Said Acho Was Perfect For The Gig
Giphy | The Bachelorette

In an interview with People Magazine, she said that Acho would be perfect to moderate what could turn out to be an authentic discussion about race and racism in American during the episode.

"For AFTR, Bryan and I both talked about this — we think Emmanuel Acho would be fantastic," Lindsay said.

"He is very outspoken about racial injustice, for social justice, and has pretty much been the person who said, 'I can have these uncomfortable conversations, and people trust it,'" she explained of Acho's hiring.

Chris Harrison Stepped Down For The Season-Ender
Chris Harrison poses on the red carpet for an ABC event.
Shutterstock | D. Free

"Who better to lead it?" Lindsay continued. "[He's] someone who's not involved with the franchise, no ties, no bias — I think it'd be great," Rachel concluded.

Acho's hiring came on the heels of commentary made by Bachelor host Chris Harrison during an interview with Rachel for the television show Extra.

During their discussion, Chris and Rachel agreed it would be best if Rachael spoke out about this topic herself. He agreed with Rachel that while the photos did not shine the best light on the contestant, he stood by his comments that over time, perspectives can change on certain things.

Chris Asked For 'Compassion' For Contestant Rachael Kirkconnell
Chris Harrison wears a black suit on the red carpet.
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins

During their talk, he said the contestant deserved "compassion" after social media posts surfaced where she was dressed as a Native American person and attending an antebellum plantation-themed ball.

After receiving backlash for his remarks, the host announced on Instagram he would take a step back to "try to evolve and be a better man." That announcement post can be viewed here.

During the "After the Final Rose" episode, Acho, James, and the women will discuss issues that have been raised this season.

Latest Headlines

Four Big 'The Young And The Restless' Weekly Spoilers: Chelsea Dreams Of Revenge

February 28, 2021

Amanda Cerny Shows Sandy Love In Bikini With Legs Apart

February 28, 2021

Adam Kinzinger Says Republicans Lost House & Senate Because Of Donald Trump

February 28, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Squeezes Curves Into A Buckled Bra & Tiny Cutoffs

February 28, 2021

Bill Cassidy Insists Donald Trump Won't Be GOP Nominee In 2024

February 28, 2021

Tina Louise Shows Off Her Assets In Sultry Underwear Pic

February 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.