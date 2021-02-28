Best-selling author Emmanuel Acho will take over as host for the "After the Final Rose" episode of ABC's The Bachelor from longtime series host Chris Harrison.

Variety reported that the former NFL linebacker is the author of the online series and book titled "Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man," which spark meaningful dialogue around racial ignorance.

Variety reported that the YouTube series was first launched in June 2020 and has more than 80 million views.

Harrison stepped back from the closing episode of the series due to comments he made regarding the reported racist actions of a contestant.