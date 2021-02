In an interview on Sunday, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois discussed the future of the Republican Party.

Per The Hill, speaking with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, Kinzinger argued that his party is divided on a key issue.

"We may be united in some areas… we don’t have to agree with everything the Biden administration is doing and so we’ll be opposition… but I think in terms of what is our vision for the future -- certainly not united," the congressman stated.