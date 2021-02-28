Bill Cassidy Insists Donald Trump Won't Be GOP Nominee In 2024

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana predicted Sunday that former President Donald Trump would not be the GOP's nominee in 2024.

Per The Hill, speaking with CNN host Dana Bash, Cassidy refused to say whether he would support Trump in 2024 and insisted that the former president would not win the nomination anyway.

"That's a theoretical that I don't think will come to pass. I don't mean to duck, but the truth is you could ask me [about] a lot of people, if they are fit. Point is, I don't think he'll be our nominee," he stated.