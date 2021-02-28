Trending Stories
Tina Louise Shows Off Her Assets In Sultry Underwear Pic
Tina Louise attends fashion event
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Instagram Models
Kieran Fisher

Tina Louise treated her 2.5 million Instagram followers to a tantalizing snap this weekend, much to their delight. The image depicted the tattooed model -- who rose to fame after appearing in Maxim and other magazines -- wearing very little, which is a common theme in her uploads. 

However, the latest pic also saw the model share her star sign with her fans and encouraged them to be with someone who has the same one. Naturally, her admirers responded positively to the snap and its accompanying message.

Lingerie Babe
Tina Louise underwear selfie
Instagram/Tina Louise

The photo showed the Australian model kneeling on the floor and relaxing in her underwear. She wore a white bra and matching bottoms that showed off her long legs, toned stomach, and a significant amount of cleavage. The sultry attire was paired with a black bandana that kept Louise’s blond hair in place. She accessorized with a silver bracelet, which she wore on her right wrist, as well as a green bangle on the other side.

While many social media users appreciated seeing the model in her underwear, some of them also praised her body ink.

Tattoos For Days 
Tina Louise rocks green underwear
Instagram/Tina Louise

Louise’s lack of clothing meant that her followers were also treated to a view of her tattoos, which covered most of her body. Her midriff area featured some plant designs, though this visual theme extended to other areas as well. 

The model’s legs and waist boasted some leaf and flower illustrations, while her arms were completely covered with sleeves that contained a myriad of artistic designs. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Louise stripped down and provided a close-up of some of her other ink earlier this week.

Popular Lady
Tina Louise sports ripped jeans and black sheer top
Instagram/Tina Louise

In the accompanying caption, Louise told her followers to find themselves a “Gemini,” which caused many of them to ask if she was currently available. However, most of those who were active in the comments section simply let her know how beautiful she looked at the time.

“Your favorite feature that I love the most is your existence. I love it more than anything,” one fan gushed.

“Dang Gemini, she’s a stunner AND probably listens to good music,” a second follower noted, possibly alluding to Louise’s love for heavy metal songs

Dating History
Tina Louise poses in her lingerie
Instagram/Tina Louise

While Louise has made a name for herself in the modeling world, some people might be familiar with her due to her relationships with famous people. As TMZ pointed out last year, she previously dated Brian Austin Green following his split from Megan Fox. However, Green reportedly broke up with the 90210  star after a short-lived romance that ended on good terms.

The model was also spotted out and about with the rapper Diddy last year, though the status of their relationship is unknown at the time of this writing.

