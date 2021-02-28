Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Smolders In Barely There String Bikini

nsfw

Former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet Flaunts Her Derriere In Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Stuns Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Curves In Swimsuit And Cowboy Hat

Instagram Models

Lyna Perez Bares Tight Buns In Minuscule Black Bikini

February 28, 2021
Tarsha Whitmore Gets Wild In A Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini
Tarsha Whitmore poses playfully in a car park.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 889,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy snap in which she rocked an animal-print bikini that left little to the imagination. 

The photo was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha appeared to be spending some time at the beach. She perched next to a large rock formation, with even more visible behind her. The sandy beach stretched out beneath her feet, and the ocean was visible in the background, frothy white waves crashing against the shore.  

Bronzed Bikini Beauty
Tarsha Whitmore stretches out in a skimpy black bikini.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

She rocked a simple yet sexy swimsuit from the Australian swimwear brand VDM, whose Instagram page Tarsha tagged in the picture.  

The brand creates swimsuits from recycled plastic bottles and fish nets, creating sustainable pieces that still look incredible.

Tarsha's bikini top featured triangular cups that could hardly contain her ample assets, which were connected by thin strings that stretched across her chest and around her neck. She had a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display in the garment, and her bronzed skin glistened in the sunlight.

Getting Wild
Tarsha Whitmore sizzles in an animal-print bikini and matching sarong.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

Her bottoms were likewise simple, with a triangular patch of fabric covering the necessary areas and thin straps stretching high over her hips, settling right at her natural waist.

The high-cut style of the bottoms accentuated her hourglass figure, showing off her curves to perfection.

She added an extra layer to the ensemble by slinging a matching sarong in the same animal-print fabric around her hips, with the garment stretching higher on one side and dipping low in the other to give the shot a peek-a-boo vibe.

Beach Bombshell
Tarsha Whitmore flaunts her shapely rear in a one-piece thong swimsuit.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

Tarsha also incorporated a few accessories, including a pair of hoop earrings, some tinted sunglasses with wireless frames, and a name plate necklace that rested on her chest. 

Her long locks were parted in the middle, the wavy tresses tumbling down her back as she posed. She placed one hand on the rock behind her and brought the other to her hip, her thumb caressing her skin as the camera captured her beauty.

Her flawless figure was on full display in the ensemble.

Cafe Cutie
Tarsha Whitmore looks gorgeous at a coffee shop.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

Tarsha's followers couldn't get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 19,000 likes within just six hours of going live.

"Might be in love with you," one fan wrote.

"Gorgeous," another chimed in, followed by two flame emoji.

"You are a GODDESS. Wow wow wowww," a third fan remarked, captivated by Tarsha's curves and beauty.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha stunned her audience with a sultry selfie in which she rocked a semi-sheer yellow lace lingerie set that covered barely anything at all.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo To Sixers Possible, Danny Green As Main Trade Chip

February 28, 2021

Rick Scott Says Joe Biden 'Absolutely' Won 2020 Election Fairly 

February 28, 2021

WWE News: Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon Is An 'A**hole' Who Disrespected Him

February 28, 2021

WWE News: Rob Van Dam Is Open To Returning To Company For Final Run

February 28, 2021

Ana Paula Saenz Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Red Bikini While Taking A Dip In The Ocean

February 28, 2021

Isabella Buscemi Smolders In Neon Orange Bikini While Standing In The Snow

February 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.