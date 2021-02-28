NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo To Sixers Possible, Danny Green As Main Trade Chip

Sixers Could Swap Danny Green For Victor Oladipo

One of the teams that may consider trading for Oladipo before the 2021 trade deadline is the Philadelphia 76ers. With his health issues and expiring contract, the Rockets aren't expected to demand the king's ransom for the veteran shooting guard. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers could acquire Oladipo from the Rockets by sending them a package centered on Danny Green.

"Houston would probably want some young talent or draft picks in return for Oladipo, who is making $21 million," Pompey wrote. "The Sixers’ Danny Green, as the highest salaried player with an expiring contract, would probably have to be included in the deal along with young talent. Green is on the books for $15.3 million."