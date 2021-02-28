NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo To Sixers Possible, Danny Green As Main Trade Chip

Houston Rockets shooting guard Victor Oladipo is one of the veteran players who are expected to change teams before the 2021 trade deadline. Oladipo may have somehow managed to impress in his first few games as a Rocket but with the team likely heading into an inevitable rebuild, it seems like they don't consider him as part of their long-term plan. As of now, most people would agree that it would be best for the Rockets to trade him now than take the risk of losing him in the 2021 free agency without getting anything in return.