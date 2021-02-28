Rick Scott Says Joe Biden 'Absolutely' Won 2020 Election Fairly

In an interview that aired on Sunday, Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida acknowledged that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fairly.

As reported by The Hill, Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Scott point-blank, "Did Joe Biden win this election fair and square?"

"Absolutely, Joe Biden is the president, we went through the constitutional process, Joe Biden won the election," Scott replied, seemingly dismissing former President Donald Trump's baseless allegations regarding widespread irregularities and voter fraud in the 2020 presidential race.