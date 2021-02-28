WWE News: Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon Is An 'A**hole' Who Disrespected Him

Jake “The Snake” Roberts’ addiction issues have been well-documented throughout the years, and his ability to overcome them has been as well. However, the darker moments of his life were arguably exploited by WWE officials for the sake of entertainment in the 1990s, back when Roberts was still a full-time member of the roster.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, the Hall of Famer recalled the storyline which saw Jerry “The King” Lawler pour a bottle of whiskey down his throat at SummerSlam 1996.