WWE News: Rob Van Dam Is Open To Returning To Company For Final Run

Rob Van Dam might be edging closer to retirement, but the former WWE superstar has one last run left in him. In a recent interview with That ‘90s Wrestling Podcast, by way of Inside the Ropes, the Whole F’n Show talked about being open to returning to his old stomping grounds if the opportunity ever presents itself.

RVD is currently a free agent as his deal with Impact Wrestling recently expired in 2020. That opens the door for a potential WWE comeback, but he assured fans that they shouldn’t hold their breath.