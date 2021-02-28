Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Smolders In Barely There String Bikini

nsfw

Former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet Flaunts Her Derriere In Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Stuns Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

Instagram Models

Lyna Perez Bares Tight Buns In Minuscule Black Bikini

Instagram Models

Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Curves In Swimsuit And Cowboy Hat

February 28, 2021
WWE News: Rob Van Dam Is Open To Returning To Company For Final Run
Rob Van Dam poses
WWE
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

Rob Van Dam might be edging closer to retirement, but the former WWE superstar has one last run left in him. In a recent interview with That ‘90s Wrestling Podcast, by way of Inside the Ropes, the Whole F’n Show talked about being open to returning to his old stomping grounds if the opportunity  ever presents itself. 

RVD is currently a free agent as his deal with Impact Wrestling recently expired in 2020. That opens the door for a potential WWE comeback, but he assured fans that they shouldn’t hold their breath.

RVD Is Open To Offers
Rob Van Dam frog splash
WWE

During the conversation, RVD revealed that he’s willing to listen to any offers that come his way. However, he stated that he’d only consider a part-time schedule now that he’s in his twilight years as an active in-ring performer.

“I don’t have anything planned, let me put it that way, there’s nothing on the agenda, I wouldn’t rule anything out, except ya know like I said, I wouldn’t go back out on the road full-time, we can go ahead and rule that out.”

RVD On A Hall Of Fame Induction
Rob Van Dam holds a brief case
WWE

Given that he was one of the most popular stars of the Attitude Era, as well as an ECW stalwart, it’s inevitable that RVD will receive a Hall of Fame induction down the line. In a separate report from Inside the Ropes, it was noted that RVD wants Paul Heyman to induct him on the night.

“On the real, Paul is the only producer/agent that’s ever had my best interests at heart and understood me, you know and because of that, ya know it has to be him as predictable as it is.”

RVD Has WWE Projects In The Works
Rob Van Dam thumb pose
WWE

While it remains to be seen if RVD will get one last run in a WWE ring, he is at least working with the promotion in other capacities. He talked about working on a documentary and a potential book during the interview with That ‘90s Wrestling Podcast, revealing that he’ll be shooting some footage in the coming weeks. 

As The Inquisitr previously documented, these projects have been in the works since last year. However, as the report pointed out, RVD’s name hasn’t been discussed among officials to be brought back as a performer, possibly due to him suffering from a vision impairment. 

Nothing Is Impossible In WWE
RVD celebrates with WWE title
WWE

While he's been cleared to compete for other promotions in recent years, WWE has strict protocols when it comes to superstars with health issues. Of course, RVD has proven that he’s more than capable of performing at a high level, and nothing seems impossible.

Edge and Christian both made unexpected returns after being deemed unfit to compete as recently as two years ago, so fans can still be optimistic about potentially seeing RVD lace up his boots in WWE again.

Latest Headlines

Ana Paula Saenz Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Red Bikini While Taking A Dip In The Ocean

February 28, 2021

Isabella Buscemi Smolders In Neon Orange Bikini While Standing In The Snow

February 28, 2021

Cuban-Italian Model Isabella Buscemi Exposes An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Busty Bikini Snapshot

February 28, 2021

Jessica Bartlett Displays Cleavage And Chiseled Core In Tiny Bikini Top And Denim Shorts

February 28, 2021

Ireland Baldwin Spills Out Of A Tiny Bikini Top

February 28, 2021

Charly Jordan Flashes Cute Derriere In Blue Thong

February 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.