Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Smolders In Barely There String Bikini

nsfw

Former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet Flaunts Her Derriere In Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Stuns Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

Instagram Models

Lyna Perez Bares Tight Buns In Minuscule Black Bikini

Instagram Models

Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Curves In Swimsuit And Cowboy Hat

February 28, 2021
Ana Paula Saenz Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Red Bikini While Taking A Dip In The Ocean
Ana Paula Saenz takes a selfie inside the car.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Ana Paula Saenz flaunted her incredible curves in a skimpy red bikini while enjoying a sunny day at the beach. Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, February 27, the Mexican bombshell delighted her 1.4 million followers with a sizzling hot video that saw her showing some serious skin. The racy footage captured Ana taking a dip in the sea where she looked hotter than ever in a bold-colored, two-piece swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. Since it was published, fans have been gazing at her assets.

Beach Bombshell
Ana Paula Saenz wears a red-and-black bikini.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz

In the footage, the brunette beauty was seen flaunting her killer body at the beach. She was in the shallow part of the ocean, having fun in the water.

The beginning of the clip showed her standing up with her backside directed to the lens. She was cupping her buns as she moved, running her hands up to her hips. The babe turned around and faced the videographer. She splashed some water, directing it to the side as she walked closer to the camera.

Busty Babe
Ana Paula Saenz wears a printed bikini set.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz

As she neared, a closer look at Ana's body could be seen. Her curvy hips and voluptuous breasts were eye-candy to a lot of her viewers. Many of them even expressed their admiration for the model in the comments.

One part of the video showed Ana standing sideways and tugged at her thong while she looked down at her body. She then ran her fingers through her hair with closed eyes. Next, she faced the camera with a sultry gaze.

A song was added to the reel, but she didn't disclose the title and the artist.

Flaunting That Hourglass Figure
Ana Paula Saenz wears a pink cut-out swimsuit with green strings.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz

The 22-year-old social media star wore a sexy red bikini that had balconette cups. The top was padded but small that they exposed a great deal of skin, including her killer cleavage. The narrow straps that provided additional support clung to her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms. Notably, two small O-rings connected the straps and cups.

Ana sported matching bottoms with high leg cuts. Like the top, the lower garment boasted thick straps as its waistband. The style accentuated her waist and curvy hips.

Fans Couldn't Stop Staring
Ana Paula Saenz wears a plunging green dress.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz

Ana's long locks were soaking wet from swimming. She kept her jewelry minimal by wearing only a gold bangle.

The short clip proved to be popular with her online supporters. In less than 24 hours of going live, the video, which was originally posted on TikTok, earned over 30,800 likes and an upward of 360 comments. Hundreds of her admirers from all over the globe took to the comments section to praise her stunning looks and fabulous figure, showering her with compliments and emoji.

Latest Headlines

Isabella Buscemi Smolders In Neon Orange Bikini While Standing In The Snow

February 28, 2021

Cuban-Italian Model Isabella Buscemi Exposes An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Busty Bikini Snapshot

February 28, 2021

Jessica Bartlett Displays Cleavage And Chiseled Core In Tiny Bikini Top And Denim Shorts

February 28, 2021

Ireland Baldwin Spills Out Of A Tiny Bikini Top

February 28, 2021

Charly Jordan Flashes Cute Derriere In Blue Thong

February 28, 2021

Rachel Ward Stuns In A Bold Polka Dot Pistachio Gown

February 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.