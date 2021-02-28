Trending Stories
February 28, 2021
Cuban-Italian Model Isabella Buscemi Exposes An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Busty Bikini Snapshot
Isabella Buscemi takes a selfie inside the bathroom.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Isabella Buscemi, who is of Cuban and Italian descent, thrilled her 2.8 million Instagram fans with her latest update. In the new post, which was published on February 26, the gorgeous Latina model uploaded a sexy picture of herself wearing nothing but a skimpy bikini.

The said two-piece swimsuit was too revealing, and Isabella was so confident in flaunting her perky assets and gym-honed figure.

In a previous report, the bombshell showed off her body in an animal-print bikini that left her admirers drooling.

She Looks Lovely In Pink
Isabella Buscemi wears a hot pink lace lingerie set.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi

Isabella sported a metallic pink bikini top. The shape of the cups was so tiny that they did not fit her voluptuous breasts. Her underboob was on display as a result. The cups had a ruched look to them and were connected to the clear straps that supported the piece. The plunging neckline allowed her to expose much of her decolletage and cleavage. As the garment was too small, it was possible that the sides of her bust also spilled out of the cups.

Showing Plenty Of Skin
Isabella Buscemi poses naked in the pool.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi

She sported a matching pair of bottoms boasting a tiny piece of fabric that only covered the vital parts. The waistline sat pretty low on her midsection, and it revealed plenty of skin around her groin area. Notably, the belly button ring brought more attention to her flat stomach.

Like the top, the thong had a ruched appearance and featured clear straps that were so stretched out that it was digging on her skin. Nonetheless, her slender hips were accentuated by the waistband.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!
Isabella Buscemi wears a black two-piece swimsuit with clear straps.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi

In the new post, Isabella was dressed in her barely there swimming attire, posing in front of a mirror inside the bathroom. She posed front and center and let her right arm hang on her side. The babe held her phone with her left hand, angling the mobile device in front of her face. She was gazing at the screen, checking out her posture as she took the selfie.

The room featured marble walls and a bathtub, which was located beside Isabella. The place was bright and conducive for photography.

Fans Went Wild Over Her Busty Display
Isabella Buscemi wears a metallic pink two-piece swimsuit with clear straps.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi

Isabella wore her blond hair down and parted to the side as she opted for a straight hairstyle. She sported her favorite nameplate necklace as her accessory.

The sexy share amassed more than 67,800 likes and upward of 1,050 comments since going live on the social media platform. Fans and fellow models complimented her flawless skin and killer body in the comments section. Some followers also raved over her busty display.

"Love this bikini on you," a fellow influencer commented.

"Wow! You are a blessing. So gorgeous!" gushed another fan.

