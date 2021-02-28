Jessica Bartlett Displays Cleavage And Chiseled Core In Tiny Bikini Top And Denim Shorts

American model and fashion influencer Jessica Bartlett stunned fans around the world when she uploaded a sizzling new video of herself on Saturday, February 27. The internet sensation took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 1.1 million followers, and it captivated the attention of thousands.

In a previous report, the blue-eyed beauty posted another sexy update on her page. She was clad in a nude-colored lingerie set that left plenty of her fans stunned. The photo was for Valentine's Day.