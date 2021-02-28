Ireland Baldwin took to Instagram on Saturday, February 25, to upload a racy new photo of herself letting it all hang out in an itty bitty bikini that couldn't quite contain her ample bust.

Ireland, 25, is the daughter of now-divorced acting power pair Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, and she has clearly inherited her famous parents' good looks. However, her latest pic proved that she really got it from her mama. She showed off her modeling skills by looking extremely confident while wearing very little.