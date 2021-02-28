Charly Jordan Flashes Cute Derriere In Blue Thong

Charly Jordan brought some sapphire fire to her 4.2 million followers' Instagram feeds over the weekend with her most recent share. It was a collection of alluring lingerie photos that revealed a lot of skin.

The images were taken from a unique vantage point. For most of them, the photographer was inside a oceanside villa, while the model was outdoors standing on a terrace. No location details were given, but the setting included a view of Tiffany blue water and distant dark islets jutting up high above the sea's surface.