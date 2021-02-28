Donald Trump Could Win In 2024, Bill Maher Warns

According to comedian and Real Time host Bill Maher, former President Donald Trump could win the White House again in four years.

Per Newsweek, Maher argued Friday on his show that Democrats should not underestimate Trump, stressing that the commander-in-chief has only tightened his grip on the Republican Party in recent months.

To illustrate his point, Maher pointed to the ongoing Conservative Political Action Conference, which featured numerous speeches from Republican lawmakers and Trump loyalists.

Trump is expected to speak at CPAC on Sunday.