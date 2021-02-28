Mark Henry Plans To Wrestle This Year, Teases Match With Current Superstar

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Mark Henry’s days as a full-time wrestler are long behind him, but the World’s Strongest Man revealed that he has plenty of gas left in the tank while speaking on Busted Open Radio. Furthermore, he plans on using some of that energy in the coming months, as he’d like to step into the squared circle one last time.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he’s open to wrestling any superstar, but he has his sights set on a performer who’s known to be somewhat of a “legend killer.”