Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Smolders In Barely There String Bikini

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Looks Like A Buxom Barbie In Pink Lingerie

Instagram Models

Lyna Perez Bares Tight Buns In Minuscule Black Bikini

Instagram Models

‘Hot Law Student’ Jilissa Zoltko Exposes Plenty Of Skin In Tiny Speckled Bikini

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Bends Over In Miniskirt For Cheeky 'Good Girl' Selfie

February 28, 2021
Mark Henry Plans To Wrestle This Year, Teases Match With Current Superstar
Mark Henry stands in the ring
WWE
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Mark Henry’s days as a full-time wrestler are long behind him, but the World’s Strongest Man revealed that he has plenty of gas left in the tank while speaking on Busted Open Radio. Furthermore, he plans on using some of that energy in the coming months, as he’d like to step into the squared circle one last time.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he’s open to wrestling any superstar, but he has his sights set on a performer who’s known to be somewhat of a “legend killer.”

Mark Henry Could Face Randy Orton
Mark Henry flexes his muscles
WWE

According to Henry, Orton wouldn’t be his ideal opponent even on his best day. However, he believes that he’s ready to take the fight to the multi-time former World Champion. 

“I’d rather get punked out then get my a** whooped…Randy (Orton) is not someone to mess around with if you’re not 100 percent. Now I’m walking on two feet and I’m 325 pounds. I’m lighter and trimmer than I’ve ever been and I’m planning on having a match sometime in the next six months. I just want to have one match and if Randy is the guy, so be it. Believe me, I’ll be ready and I won’t be on one foot on a push stool.”

The Seeds Have Already Been Planted
Mark Henry on WWE television
WWE

As the WrestlingNews.co article pointed out, Henry was one of the guests during last month’s legends special on Monday Night Raw. During the show, he bumped into Orton backstage, only to be berated by the arrogant heel.

The segment, which can be viewed on WWE’s YouTube channel, saw Orton criticize Henry for riding a scooter, stating that he had to due to his physical limitations. Orton said that he owes Henry “a lot of receipts” as payback for Henry attacking him in the past. 

Mark Henry Wants To Complete A Milestone
Mark Henry crushes his opponent
WWE

While a match against Orton makes sense from a storytelling perspective, Henry’s reason for wanting to compete again has nothing to do with the Monday Night Raw star.

During the discussion with Busted Open Radio, Henry stated that he needs to wrestle this year as it will mean that he’s competed in three separate decades.

The World’s Strongest Man went on to cite Big Show as an inspiration, revealing that he’s happy to see his old friend continue his in-ring career in AEW following his shocking departure from WWE earlier this week.

Never Say Never 
Mark Henry smiling
WWE

Even though he hung up his boots in 2017, Henry has shown that he’s willing to wrestle from time to time. He was a participant in 2018’s Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia, suggesting that he’s open to special one-off in-ring appearances if the circumstances are right. A program with Orton would certainly draw some attention from fans.

Henry has also expressed a desire to face Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson again, noting that he has previous victories over his fellow legend.

Latest Headlines

Paige VanZant Exposes Eyeful Of Cleavage In Busty Bikini Snap

February 28, 2021

Sierra Skye Displays Her Dangerous Curves In A Tiny Pink Bikini

February 28, 2021

Victoria's Secret Model Martha Hunt Flashes Booty In Thong Bodysuit

February 27, 2021

Hannah Palmer Looks Sinfully Sexy In White Lace Lingerie And A Cowboy Hat

February 27, 2021

Former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet Flaunts Her Derriere In Thong Bikini

February 27, 2021

Jonah Hill Writes 'I’m 37 And Finally Love And Accept Myself' After Surfing Photos Hit Tabloids

February 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.