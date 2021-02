Canadian social media influencer Kristen Hancher put her life at risk to create some tantalizing new content for her 5.4 million Instagram followers to fawn over. Her latest share was a sexy swimsuit photo that showed her rocking a revealing one-piece while posing in a dark and rocky setting. In her caption, she revealed that she had an extremely difficult time getting into position without dying.

"I almost fell off this rock to my death for this damn photo," the model wrote in her caption.