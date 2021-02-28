Sierra Skye Displays Her Dangerous Curves In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Blond beauty Sierra Skye thrilled her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a simple yet sexy snap in which she posed outside in a printed pink bikini.

The photo was captured in the backyard area where quite a few of her sultry shots are taken. She perched on an outdoor loveseat with a wicker frame and cream-colored cushions. Several large trees and various greenery were visible in the background, as well as a wall that added privacy to the area.

Though the sun was shining down on certain portions of the yard, including what appeared to be the pool, Sierra herself was perched in the shade.