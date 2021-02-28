Trending Stories
February 28, 2021
Sierra Skye Displays Her Dangerous Curves In A Tiny Pink Bikini
Sierra Skye poses in a doorway wearing a skimpy white top.
Instagram | Sierra Skye
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond beauty Sierra Skye thrilled her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a simple yet sexy snap in which she posed outside in a printed pink bikini.

The photo was captured in the backyard area where quite a few of her sultry shots are taken. She perched on an outdoor loveseat with a wicker frame and cream-colored cushions. Several large trees and various greenery were visible in the background, as well as a wall that added privacy to the area.

Though the sun was shining down on certain portions of the yard, including what appeared to be the pool, Sierra herself was perched in the shade.

Bold And Beautiful
Sierra Skye rocks a vibrant orange one-piece swimsuit.
Instagram | Sierra Skye

The bikini she wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label Sierra has rocked on her page many times before. She tagged the company in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, giving her audience plenty of clues as to where to pick up the sexy two-piece set.

The bikini top had a simple silhouette, with triangular cups that hugged her ample assets. The cups were joined by thin strings that extended around her neck, back, and across her chest, leaving plenty of her bronzed skin on display. 

Pretty In Pink
Sierra Skye flaunts her curves in a pink bikini.
Instagram | Sierra Skye

The swimsuit featured a swirling print that incorporated different shades of pink, making for an eye-catching look.

Sierra paired the top with matching bottoms in the same bold print, and the bottoms likewise had a simple yet sexy silhouette. They dipped low in the front, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed, including the belly button ring glinting in her belly button.

The sides stretched high over her hips, and the high-cut style accentuated her shapely figure. She appeared to have one leg tucked underneath her on the cushion and the other dangling off the edge, and the vibrant tones of her swimsuit looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

Cropped Shirt Cutie
Sierra Skye looks casual in pink bikini bottoms and a cropped T-Shirt.
Instagram | Sierra Skye

Sierra finished off the look by adding a few accessories. She had a pair of large oval-shaped earrings hanging from her lobes, and a few delicate silver rings on both hands. A silver chain bracelet had slid down her forearm, and she also had a delicate chain draped around her waist that drew the eye towards her chiselled stomach.

Sierra's long blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun atop her head, a few strands remaining loose to frame her flawless features. She had her lips slightly parted in a sultry expression as she posed for the shot, although her gaze was focused on something in the distance rather than on the camera.

Beach Booty
Sierra Skye shows off her peachy posterior.
Instagram | Sierra Skye

Sierra's fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 26,100 likes within two hours of going live. It also received 217 comments from her fans in the same time span.

"All natural beauty," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

"Most gorgeous woman on the planet," another chimed in.

"Wow," a third remarked, struck nearly speechless by Sierra's beauty.

Just a few days ago, Sierra thrilled her fans with another steamy snap in which she rocked a barely-there black lacy bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

