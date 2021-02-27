Trending Stories
February 27, 2021
Hannah Palmer Looks Sinfully Sexy In White Lace Lingerie And A Cowboy Hat
Hannah Palmer wears a pink dress and poses in a gorgeous spot.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer thrilled her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a duo of sexy snaps in which she rocked a barely-there white lingerie set.

The pictures were taken indoors, in a relatively neutral space that allowed Hannah's buxom figure to take centre stage.

In the first shot, she posed near a white wall with a piece of art incorporating neutral tones visible in the background. Hannah gazed directly at the camera in the shot, her plump lips slightly pouted as she flashed the seductive look.

Natural Beauty
Hannah Palmer poses outdoors in a simple white dress.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

The lingerie she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the company's own page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her fans were interested in grabbing the set for themselves.

The top of the piece resembled a bra, with underwire offering support to her tantalizing curves. The cups were crafted from a delicate lacy material, and had trim along the edges that drew even more attention to her chest. The piece showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and Hannah tugged at the thin spaghetti straps in a sultry gesture.

Cowgirl Cutie
Hannah Palmer pairs cowboy boots with white lingerie.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Her torso was covered in a layer of semi-sheer fabric with a delicate pattern, and a deep v-shaped cut extended from beneath her breasts to just above her belly button, also trimmed with lace. The bodysuit featured additional cut-outs on the sides that bared even more of her sun-kissed skin, as well as high-cut sides that accentuated her shapely hips.

Hannah finished off the daring look with a few accessories. She had a cream-colored cowboy hat placed atop her blond tresses, as well as a gold necklace with a heart-shaped pendant resting on her chest.

Giddy Up
Hannah Palmer slays in white lingerie and a cowboy hat.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

For the second image in the update, she lowered herself to the ground, with some of the architectural details of the space visible behind her, as well as a lush green plant that added a burst of color to the frame.

Hannah leaned forward slightly, and in doing so thrust her chest out, accentuating her ample assets even more.

The alternate pose also allowed fans to see her footwear selection, a pair of cowboy boots with low, chunky heels and an intricate floral pattern snaking up her shins. 

Sexy In Stripes
Hannah Palmer rocks a striped sports bra and bicycle shorts.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Her followers couldn't get enough of the steamy update, and the post racked up over 22,400 likes within just one hour of going live. Many of her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote, followed by a long string of heart eyes emoji.

"Be my cowgirl anytime," another follower flirtatiously added.

"You are so sexy," yet another remarked.

Hannah loves to flaunt her buxom curves in all kinds of skimpy looks, and just yesterday, posed in a pale pink lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

