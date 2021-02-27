Victoria's Secret Model Martha Hunt Flashes Booty In Thong Bodysuit

Victoria's Secret model Martha Hunt wasn't fully dressed at the start of a recent runway performance. The statuesque stunner took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video shot during designer Christian Siriano's Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear show. As reported by Women's Wear Daily, the event took place at Gotham Hall in Midtown New York City.

Christian devised a creative way to start the show. Instead of simply strolling down the runway in his designs, models rolled off of mattresses placed throughout the audience. They were scantily clad at first but quickly slipped into their stylish outfits.