February 27, 2021
Victoria's Secret Model Martha Hunt Flashes Booty In Thong Bodysuit
Martha Hunt wearing a strapless gray dress on the red carpet
Gettyimages | Theo Wargo
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Victoria's Secret model Martha Hunt wasn't fully dressed at the start of a recent runway performance. The statuesque stunner took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video shot during designer Christian Siriano's Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear show. As reported by Women's Wear Daily, the event took place at Gotham Hall in Midtown New York City. 

Christian devised a creative way to start the show. Instead of simply strolling down the runway in his designs, models rolled off of mattresses placed throughout the audience. They were scantily clad at first but quickly slipped into their stylish outfits. 

A Cheeky Beginning 
Martha Hunt wearing black and white polka-dot pants and matching top on New York rooftop
Gettyimages | Robin Marchant

In the video, Martha, 31, was seated on the side of a mattress with no sheets or other bedding covering it. There were, however, two pillows stacked in one corner. A portable gold clothing rack with two garments hanging on it was positioned beside the makeshift bed. 

Martha got up and slowly sashayed over to the rack. She had on a semi-sheer black bodysuit with a low neckline. The piece was sleeveless with molded cups and boning for a structured fit. When she turned away from the camera, it was revealed that the one-piece undergarment had a thong back that put her pert derriere on display. 

Getting Clothed In Front Of A Crowd
Martha Hunt wearing cream blazer and skirt designed by Christian Siriano
Gettyimages | Mike Coppola

There were 61 socially distanced attendees who got to watch Martha get dressed. The leggy blond already had on a pair of strappy high heels, and she slipped a cream-colored midi skirt on over them. She had to wiggle her lower body a bit to get the garment pulled up, thanks to its snug fit around the hips and thighs. She then zipped up the back.

The model's ensemble also included a coordinating cropped blazer. It featured oversize notched lapels for a dramatic effect.  

Strutting Her Stuff
Coco Rocha, Candice Huffine, Martha Hunt, Teddy Quinlivan and designer Christian Siriano backstage during the designer's Fall 2021 show
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy

Before she put on the jacket, Martha's video cut to a shot of her confidently strutting down the carpeted runway in her fierce look. She wore her blond hair styled in a sleek braid. 

Her ensemble and the others featured in the show were inspired by a trip Christian took to Aspen, Colorado. The designer described some of the apparel as having a "lodge-y feel," and he explained how the pandemic inspired his designs.   

"I think my idea was, ‘You’re in this other place and what if there was this secret colony of people still going to parties — how would they dress?’" he said.

A Stylish Success
Martha Hunt wearing a glittery black dress with thigh slit and shoulder cutouts
Gettyimages | Mike Coppola

Martha's Instagram followers were big fans of her look, and they took to the comments section to let her know how much they enjoyed the glimpse inside Christian's exclusive fashion show. 

"Oh baby let me breathe this morning," wrote one viewer who was left breathless. 

"If only I looked this good after getting out of bed lol," another message read. 

"WHAT A WALK, CONGRATS MARTHA," a third admirer added.

"I feel like my eyes would have launched out of my head," commented a fourth fan. 

Martha has worked with Christian before. Last December, she modeled a whimsical butterfly-covered top from the designer's pre-fall collection. 

