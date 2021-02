Actor Jonah Hill took to Instagram and shared a story from The Daily Mail that featured photos of him surfing in a skintight black wetsuit and shirtless afterward while toweling off.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor explained that he'd never taken his shirt off in the pool until a few years ago due to all the insecurities he'd suffered about his body throughout his childhood and into adulthood. Hill's weight and body have been the subject of many stories throughout the years of his fame.