Geraldo Rivera Says Donald Trump Must Apologize For Capitol Riots, Slams 'Lowlife' Ted Cruz

On Saturday, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera urged former President Donald Trump to apologize for the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

In a video posted to his official Twitter page, Rivera said that Trump is "clearly being reborn" at the ongoing Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), with conservative lawmakers and activists expressing support for the former president.

However, the pundit argued, Trump and his collaborators should apologize for the January 6 riots if they want the Republican Party to welcome them back.