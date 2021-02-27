Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Smolders In Barely There String Bikini

Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Bends Over In Miniskirt For Cheeky 'Good Girl' Selfie

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Looks Like A Buxom Barbie In Pink Lingerie

Instagram Models

Lyna Perez Bares Tight Buns In Minuscule Black Bikini

Animal

Siberian Husky's Vicious Attack On Mini Poodle Caught On CCTV, Devastated Owner Threatens Dog Cafe With Hammer

February 27, 2021
Geraldo Rivera Says Donald Trump Must Apologize For Capitol Riots, Slams 'Lowlife' Ted Cruz
Fox News pundit Geraldo Rivera speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Michael Loccisano
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

On Saturday, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera urged former President Donald Trump to apologize for the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

In a video posted to his official Twitter page, Rivera said that Trump is "clearly being reborn" at the ongoing Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), with conservative lawmakers and activists expressing support for the former president.

However, the pundit argued, Trump and his collaborators should apologize for the January 6 riots if they want the Republican Party to welcome them back. 

Rivera Slammed Ted Cruz & Josh Hawley
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a hearing.
Gettyimages | Pool

Rivera began his remarks by ripping into GOP Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Cruz and Hawley supported Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and raised objections to the official certification of electoral votes.

The Fox News host said he was "not crazy" about Hawley and described Cruz as a "sleazebag."

"I mean, for him to go there, after that whole Cancun fiasco and try to make a joke out of it, he really is such a lowlife," he said.

As The Independent reported, Cruz was slammed for joking about his trip to Cancun while millions of people in his home state faced power outages.

Trump Has To Apologize, According To Rivera
Former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
Shutterstock | 4083826

Rivera noted that he and Trump have been friends for decades, but insisted that the former president needs to take responsibility and apologize for his role in the Capitol riots.

"I feel very conflicted about the president. I have deep love for him. We've been part of each other's lives... for decades and I would love to welcome him back. But what he did on January 6 was, if not unforgivable, something that was deeply disturbing," Rivera said.

"He was reckless. He threatened the institutions of the American government itself, the Republic of the United States, and he has to apologize," he continued.

Rivera Praised Anti-Trump Republicans 
Former President Donald Trump holds a press conference.
Shutterstock | 4083826

Rivera praised a number of Republicans who have expressed opposition to Trump, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

"Those are the Republicans whose ideas I most relate to right now," Rivera explained, stressing that Trump needs to issue an apology.

"I would love to have Donald Trump back, because I'm still a Republican, as the head of my party, but what he did on January 6, he must recognize, was deeply wrong and reckless," he said.

Rivera Has Previously Criticized Trump
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera poses for photographs.
Gettyimages | Neilson Barnard

Rivera has previously criticized Trump. 

In December last year, he slammed the former president for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, likening his behavior to that of "an entitled frat boy."

Last month, Rivera expressed support for Trump's impeachment, claiming that the former commander-in-chief needs to be held accountable for inciting violence.

Rivera argued that Trump lost his mind after being defeated by Democrat Joe Biden.

"It made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see. He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government," he said.

Latest Headlines

Melissa Riso Stuns In A Flirty Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress

February 27, 2021

Cindy Prado Plays In The Snow Rocking A Sexy Black Outfit

February 27, 2021

Donald Trump Has Higher Favorablity Than Mitch McConnell & Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pollster Says

February 27, 2021

Kara Del Toro Shows Off Serious Cleavage In A Lace-Up Sweater

February 27, 2021

Monica Huldt Flashes Round Derriere With A Topless Surprise

February 27, 2021

Barbie Blank Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Hot Photo

February 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.