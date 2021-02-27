Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Smolders In Barely There String Bikini

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Bends Over In Miniskirt For Cheeky 'Good Girl' Selfie

Instagram Models

Lyna Perez Bares Tight Buns In Minuscule Black Bikini

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Looks Like A Buxom Barbie In Pink Lingerie

Animal

Siberian Husky's Vicious Attack On Mini Poodle Caught On CCTV, Devastated Owner Threatens Dog Cafe With Hammer

February 27, 2021
Megyn Kelly Blasted After Telling Bill Maher White Americans Are Targeted
Megyn Kelly
Gettyimages | Phillip Faraone
US Politics
Rachel Dillin

Former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher recently. During the interview, Kelly discussed why she and her husband Douglas Brunt chose to pull her children out of their elite private schools in New York City, according to a Yahoo Entertainment report. 

The couple shares three children — Edward, 11, Yardley, 9, and, Thatcher, 7. Their sons attended an all-boys school while their daughter went to an all-girls school, which the former news personality said they loved.

Kelly Explains Her Reasoning
Megyn Kelly.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Megyn_Kelly_(2018-03-01).jpg

Among her reasons were that the school recently took a "hard left" on social issues, which didn't fit well with Kelly's center-right political and social beliefs. 

“We loved our schools,” she told Maher. "Loved our teachers, loved the students and faculty and parents. They were definitely leftist. We are more center-right, but that was fine. My whole family are Democrats."

"But then they went hard left, and then they started to take a really hard turn toward social justice stuff," explained Kelly.

The Final Straws
Megyn Kelly
Gettyimages | Monica Schipper

For Kelly and her husband, the final straws were a three-week "experimental trans-education program." TIt didn't seem like support to the couple, but more like convincing the children, they were transgender. Her six-year-old son also had to write about why the Cleveland baseball team objected to their mascot.

They felt that their young children had other things that were more important to worry about than learning about those things. Kelly explained, though, that the type of curriculum is in every school in New York City, so they had nowhere to send their children.

Kelly Says White People Feel Judged & Maher Agrees
Megyn Kelly
Gettyimages | Phillip Faraone

Of the curriculum, Kelly said it makes white people feel guilty.  

"It's divisive, it's racist, and it's having exactly the opposite effect of the one they intend," she said. "And then the white people feel bad and feel judged because they're told they're white supremacists because of a pigmentation over which they have no control."

Maher agreed with her and said that it felt like gaslighting and victimhood for a whole generation. He admitted that there is a terrible history of racism in the U.S. and that there was still work to do. 

Twitter Slammed Kelly And Maher
Bill Maher
Gettyimages | Frederick M. Brown

Several Twitter users expressed how they felt about the interview Maher did with Kelly.

"Bill Maher and Megyn Kelly criticizing racism is like McDonald's criticizing cow slaughter," tweeted one user. 

"The audacity of Bill Maher and Megyn Kelly to, in essence, say, 8 and 9-year-olds shouldn't be burdened with race issues. Tell that to the 9-year-old black child that was handcuffed and maced," another person wrote.

Others called out the comedian for not recognizing his privilege.

"Bill is privileged and doesn’t think he’s privileged," another replied

Latest Headlines

Danielley Ayala Goes Braless In Unzipped Coat For Buxom Display

February 27, 2021

Geraldo Rivera Says Donald Trump Must Apologize For Capitol Riots, Slams 'Lowlife' Ted Cruz 

February 27, 2021

Melissa Riso Stuns In A Flirty Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress

February 27, 2021

Cindy Prado Plays In The Snow Rocking A Sexy Black Outfit

February 27, 2021

Donald Trump Has Higher Favorablity Than Mitch McConnell & Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pollster Says

February 27, 2021

Kara Del Toro Shows Off Serious Cleavage In A Lace-Up Sweater

February 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.