Megyn Kelly Blasted After Telling Bill Maher White Americans Are Targeted

Former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher recently. During the interview, Kelly discussed why she and her husband Douglas Brunt chose to pull her children out of their elite private schools in New York City, according to a Yahoo Entertainment report.

The couple shares three children — Edward, 11, Yardley, 9, and, Thatcher, 7. Their sons attended an all-boys school while their daughter went to an all-girls school, which the former news personality said they loved.