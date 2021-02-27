Cindy Prado Plays In The Snow Rocking A Sexy Black Outfit

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of snaps taken from a frostier spot than her normal pictures. Miami, Florida is Cindy's home base, with many of her snaps featuring the location in the background. In her most recent post, however, she was in Breckenridge, Colorado, as the geotag indicated.

Cindy went monochromatic for the occasion, wearing a look that was entirely black, a color palette that contrasted against the snowy backdrop and made Cindy the focal point of all the shots.