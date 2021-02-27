Trending Stories
February 27, 2021
Cindy Prado Plays In The Snow Rocking A Sexy Black Outfit
Cindy Prado is a bronzed goddess in a sexy bikini.
Instagram | Cindy Prado
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of snaps taken from a frostier spot than her normal pictures. Miami, Florida is Cindy's home base, with many of her snaps featuring the location in the background. In her most recent post, however, she was in Breckenridge, Colorado, as the geotag indicated.

Cindy went monochromatic for the occasion, wearing a look that was entirely black, a color palette that contrasted against the snowy backdrop and made Cindy the focal point of all the shots.

Delicious In Daisy Dukes
Cindy Prado wears tiny Daisy Dukes and a white crop top.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers were interested in picking up any of the components of her look.

Despite the weather appearing chilly, Cindy started her ensemble with a cropped black tank top that had a low-cut neckline and thick straps stretching over her shoulders. The hem of the piece came to just above her belly button, leaving a sliver of her toned stomach exposed.

Back In Black
Cindy Prado goes monochromatic with black pants, a crop top, and jacket.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

She layered an edgy black motorcycle jacket over the tank, leaving it undone so that plenty of her bronzed skin remained on display.

She paired the pieces with high-waisted black jeans that clung to every inch of her toned thighs and shapely hips.

Cindy also incorporated several accessories into the look, including a pair of black leather gloves to protect her hands from the chill, and a black cowboy hat placed atop her tousled tresses. She also layered on two necklaces, the gold metallic detail drawing even more attention to her chest.

Snow Day
Cindy Prado holds a handful of snow outside.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

In the first shot, Cindy had one hand on the brim of her hat while she kept her gaze focused on something in the distance, her plump lips slightly parted.

A radiant smile crossed her features for the second snap, and in the fourth image, she treated her audience to a full view of the look – including her choice of footwear. She kept things weather appropriate with a pair of what looked like waterproof black boots crafted from a puffy material with thick rubber soles.

Casual Cutie
Cindy Prado struts through Miami in a casual ensemble.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

She even delighted in the frosty flakes blanketing the ground, scooping up two handfuls of snow in one shot, and in another, throwing it up into the air for a joyful photo.

Her fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 11,200 likes within just one hour, including a like from fellow model Kara Del Toro. It also received 172 comments from Cindy's audience.

"You're so fine," one wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"This is the baddest outfit i've seen on you," another follower chimed in, loving Cindy's edgy ensemble.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.