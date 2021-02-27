Pollster Rasmussen Reports posted data to Twitter on Saturday that showed Donald Trump with a higher favorability than his rivals — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

Notably, Trump has 51 percent favorable approval among all likely U.S. voters surveyed, while Ocasio-Coretz has 34 percent and McConnell has 29 percent.

Elsewhere, the real estae mogul topped House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's 43 percent approval, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's 37 percent approval, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's 33 percent approval.