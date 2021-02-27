Trending Stories
February 27, 2021
Monica Huldt Flashes Round Derriere With A Topless Surprise
Monica Huldt takes a selfie.
Instagram/Monica Huldt
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Monica Huldt has become known for strutting her stuff in revealing outfits such as skimpy lingerie, sexy swimwear, teeny tops, and more. Of course, her most recent post was no exception. The Swedish model dropped the jaws of her followers with her latest Instagram upload, and she definitely didn't disappoint. It seems that the blond bombshell adopted the less is more mentality for the photo, showing off a ton of skin as she posed seductively for the camera. Keep scrolling to see more stunning shots!

Wearing Nothing But A Thong
Monica Huldt wears red lingerie.
Instagram/Monica Huldt

Monica left very little to the imagination in the snap. In fact, she only wore one piece of clothing, a pair of metallic thong bikini bottoms. The skimpy bottoms were pulled up high around her voluptuous hips and hugged her tiny waist tightly. The thong accentuated her round derriere while also giving fans just a small glimpse at her thick thighs. She accessorized the look with a bracelet on her wrist and a small pair of earrings. Keep scrolling to see the shot!

Topless Hot Tub Session
Monica Huldt in black lace.
Instagram/Monica Huldt

The model also opted to go topless in the photo. Her bare, muscular back was on full display as she showcased her toned arms. Both arms were stretched out to the side as she arched her back slightly and leaned forward. Monica turned her head to the side and wore a smoldering expression on her face as she closed her eyes and pouted her lips. Her long, blond hair was pulled away from her forehead and styled in loose strands that fell over her shoulder. Continue on more for more steamy pics!

What A View!
Monica Huldt wears purple lingerie
Instagram/Monica Huldt

In the picture, Monica sat near a bubbling hot tub. She had her backside facing the camera as an incredible view could be seen in the background. A clear, blue sky was spotted, as well as some tall, green trees. A few houses were also visible in the distance. In the caption of the post, she asked her followers if they liked the view. She also geotagged her location as sunny Phoenix, Arizona. Look below for another steamy pic straight from the model's IG feed!

Fans Go Wild
Monica Huldt rocks red dress.
Instagram/Monica Huldt

Monica's over 1.8 million followers didn't hesitate to begin sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first two hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 360 remarks about the snap during that time.

"Love it, more please," one comment read.

"Very nice view," another fan gushed.

"Wow. I was not ready for this hotness when I opened my Instagram account today," a third user wrote.

