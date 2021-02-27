Donald Trump's CPAC Appearance Is 'A Sign Of Weakness,' Former Adviser Says

A Saturday report from The New York Times spotlights comments from Donald Trump's former adviser, who believes that his slated Sunday speech at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference is a "sign of weakness."

Notably, Sam Nunberg, who was Trump's 2016 campaign adviser, suggested that the real estate mogul should have taken more time away from the spotlight.

“The reality is that speaking at CPAC so soon after becoming only the 10th president to lose re-election is a sign of weakness,” he said.