Donald Trump Jr. Says 'Plenty' Of GOP Senators Should Be Ousted

In a new interview with Fox News, former President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. argued that many Republican senators need to be challenged and unseated.

Trump Jr. said that "plenty" of incumbent GOP senators should be ousted, noting that he would personally get involved in at least a "couple" races, as would his father.

"I think [former President Donald Trump] would get involved in picking individual races and individual people that have been supportive of him, and not others. And that's fine," he said.