CPAC Stage's Similarity To Neo-Nazi Odal Rune Sparks Controversy

The design of the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference has sparked controversy for its alleged similarity to the Odal rune. Notably, critics suggest that the design is a deliberate and covert nod to white supremacists.
According to News.com.au, the rune is a "less-well-known Nazi Germany symbol" that replaced the swastika on uniforms and banners of the white supremacist organization National Socialist Movement. The publication claimed that the shift was an attempt by the American neo-nazi group to gain support in the mainstream.