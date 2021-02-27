Trending Stories
February 27, 2021
Sofia Richie Smolders In A White Bikini On Instagram
Sofia Richie wears a yellow blazer.
Shutterstock | 64736
bikini
Alisan Duran

American socialite and model Sofia Richie stunned her 6.6 million Instagram followers with her latest update to the social media platform, which she shared with fans on Saturday, February 27. In the picture, Lionel Richie's daughter rocked a white bikini set that perfectly showcased her hot body. Ever since her post went live on Instagram, her fans have been singing their praises and complimenting Sofia.

The 22-year-old internet personality has been sharing sexy pictures on the site. Many of them showed her scanty bikinis that were taken in photoshoots.

She Looks Fabulous In White
Sofia Richie wears a white swimsuit at the beach.
Instagram | Sofia Richie

Sofia sported an all-white bikini top for the occasion. The cups had triangle forms and were fully lined, obscuring the vital parts from exposure. The sexy swimwear seemed to fit her perfectly, as it was not too tight and was not too loose on her body. It also boasted a plunging neckline that allowed her to expose plenty of cleavage. The base of the garment was narrow, and it was also used as support for her chest. The band hugged her toned midriff.

Bling Queen
Sofia Richie wears a brown bikini top and matching skirt.
Instagram | Sofia Richie

The bathing suit bottoms dipped low on her midsection and curved around her hips. The low-cut displayed her toned and tanned tummy. Several fans raved over how amazing her chiseled abs looked. The thong also had high leg cuts that exposed some serious skin around her lower body.

Sofia was draped in jewelry. She sported earrings, several gold necklaces, and a couple of bracelets with her beach day attire. She had her highlighted hair styled straight for the occasion, letting the strands cascade down her back.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!
Sofia Richie wears a light yellow bikini set.
Instagram | Sofia Richie

In the pic, Sofia was seen modeling her swimwear. She raised her arms and placed her hands behind her head while she looked straight at something off-camera. The background was filled with white, so it was not known whether she was inside or outside for the shoot.

Since breaking up with Scott Disick, her boyfriend of three years, Sofia has been spending a lot of time working on her projects and different brands that she's partnered with. She has also focused on her fitness training to improve her physique.

The Photo Got Over 170,000 Likes
Sofia Richie dons a surprised expression in a black-and-white photo.
Instagram | Sofia Richie

Instead of using words, Sofia dropped three ringed planets emoji in the caption of the post. She tagged Adrian Martin, a professional photographer, in the picture.

From her millions of followers, many were quick to comment on the red-hot update. As of this writing, the bikini snap has earned more than 173,000 likes and about 460 comments. Fans and several celebrities were quick to comment on the sizzling post. Most of them told her she looked super hot and beautiful. Admirers dropped a mix of emoji and messages.

