Greek-Ecuadorian Bombshell Amanda Trivizas Stuns In Tiny Pink Bikini

Amanda Trivizas made her 979,000 followers happy with two brand-new bikini snaps uploaded to her Instagram page on Friday, February 26. The social media star spent some time outdoors, soaking up some sun in a pink two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure. However, the minuscule set was too tiny for her busty assets.

Amanda was born American, but she is of mixed Ethnicity. In a YouTube video, she explained that her mom is Ecuadorian-German, while her dad is Greek-Hungarian. She has been modeling for years now and worked for Dan Bilzerian’s Ignite in the past.