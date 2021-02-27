Trending Stories
February 27, 2021
Greek-Ecuadorian Bombshell Amanda Trivizas Stuns In Tiny Pink Bikini
Amanda Trivizas wears a blue dress.
Gettyimages | Presley Ann
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Amanda Trivizas made her 979,000 followers happy with two brand-new bikini snaps uploaded to her Instagram page on Friday, February 26. The social media star spent some time outdoors, soaking up some sun in a pink two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure. However, the minuscule set was too tiny for her busty assets.

Amanda was born American, but she is of mixed Ethnicity. In a YouTube video, she explained that her mom is Ecuadorian-German, while her dad is Greek-Hungarian. She has been modeling for years now and worked for Dan Bilzerian’s Ignite in the past.

Flawless Beauty
Amanda Trivizas wears a gray robe.
Instagram | Amanda Trivizas

Amanda could be seen in a garden under the blazing sun. In the first photo, she kneeled on the grass with her thighs parted. She looked down on her body and tugged on her bikini top, which seemed to be slowly falling off her chest. Her flawless skin, especially on her legs, glowed from the bright sunshine.

In the second snap, Amanda changed her posture. She was standing while posing with her backside directed to the lens. The camera was placed lower than the model. The worm's-eye view showed her round booty as a result.

A Different Way Of Wearing Bikinis
Amanda Trivizas wears a colorful string bikini.
Instagram | Amanda Trivizas

The internet personality rocked an extremely tiny pink bikini top. The garment had typical triangle-cut cups that were worn differently. Instead of wearing the strings over her neck, she wrapped them around her chest, creating a strapless look. However, her voluptuous bust was hardly contained. The cups failed to cover her entire breasts since her sideboob was peeking at the sides. The space in between the padded cups displayed a titillating view of her cleavage. The lower straps of the swimwear were tied behind her back for added support.

Those Perky Buns
Amanda Trivizas a white barely there teddy.
Instagram | Amanda Trivizas

She sported a pair of matching bottoms that were just as revealing as the bikini top. The small piece of fabric had a ruched appearance, and it secured her privates. The waistline was low, and it allowed her to show a lot of skin across her midsection. In the comments, several viewers pointed out how flat her stomach looked. The garment was held in place by its thin waistband that clung to her hips.

Amanda sported a colorful skirt that was part of her bikini set. The length was too short that it didn't fully cover her booty.

Fans Are Drooling
Amanda Trivizas wears a red bikini top, hoodie, and matching jogger pants.
Instagram | Amanda Trivizas

In the caption, she mentioned "the grass" looking "greener" with her presence. She also revealed that her bikini came from a brand called MP. She tagged the retailer's social media page in the picture.

Amanda's recent share was adored by her fans. The upload received more than 56,400 likes and 480-plus comments in less than a day. Most of her fans dived into the comments section under the post and sent her gushing messages. Some followers chimed in with a series of emojis.

"Omg! I'm drooling," a fellow model commented.

"You’re perfect," gushed another follower.

