'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

Swimwear Model

In the snap, Yanet posed in the swimming pool. She had her legs dipped in the water while the rest of her body remained dry.

For her pose, she stood sideways with her left knee bent. Her posture highlighted her perky buns. She positioned her left arm in front with her hand touching her thigh. Meanwhile, her other arm hung beside her.

The babe looked straight and possibly staring at something off-camera. Half of her face was cut-off from view, but most of her viewers were satisfied with what they saw.