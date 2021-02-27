Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Smolders In Barely There String Bikini

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Looks Like A Buxom Barbie In Pink Lingerie

Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Lyna Perez Bares Tight Buns In Minuscule Black Bikini

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Bends Over In Miniskirt For Cheeky 'Good Girl' Selfie

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Rocks Red Latex Lingerie & Fans Go Wild

February 27, 2021
'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini
Yanet Garcia wears a black crop top, leather jacket, and pants.
Gettyimages | Charley Gallay
bikini
Alisan Duran

Yanet Garcia, who is famously known as the "World's Hottest Weather Girl," took to Instagram on Friday, February 26, with a heart-stopping snapshot that captured her flashing some skin while enjoying the warm weather in the pool. Apart from hosting and acting, she's also a model.

The Mexican TV personality rocked a red two-piece swimsuit in the pic, which left her fans stunned. The skin-baring photo was snapped at an unknown resort. Avid fans know that Yanet enjoys spending time under the sun in her free time.

Swimwear Model
Yanet Garcia wears a black thong bikini.
Instagram | Yanet Garcia

In the snap, Yanet posed in the swimming pool. She had her legs dipped in the water while the rest of her body remained dry.

For her pose, she stood sideways with her left knee bent. Her posture highlighted her perky buns. She positioned her left arm in front with her hand touching her thigh. Meanwhile, her other arm hung beside her.

The babe looked straight and possibly staring at something off-camera. Half of her face was cut-off from view, but most of her viewers were satisfied with what they saw.

She Looks Hot In Red
Yanet Garcia wears a short red dress.
Instagram | Yanet Garcia

The 30-year-old fitness enthusiast flaunted her curves in a cheeky bikini set that displayed plenty of skin. The top boasted full, padded cups that seemed to strain to contain her breasts. From what was visible, the piece boasted a plunging neckline that offered a generous view of her décolletage. The garment was adorned with small and big pearls from the straps down to the cups. In the pic, Yanet took off one of the straps, letting it hang on her arm.

Fitness Enthusiast
Yanet Garcia wears a royal blue sports bra, matching leggings, and white trainers.
Instagram | Yanet Garcia

Yanet wore a pair of bottoms that featured a pretty low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show an ample amount of her toned midsection. Despite her stance, viewers took notice of her flat tummy and small waist. Like the upper garment, the thong's waistband was decorated with pearls. The swimwear clung to her hips, with the fabric digging on her skin as it had a tight fit. The high-cut helped accentuate her thighs, while the back portion bared her round derrière. The bold color of her bathing suit complemented her flawless fair skin.

The Hottest TV Presenter
Yanet Garcia wears a shiny, gold dress and nude pumps.
Instagram | Yanet Garcia

Yanet left her luscious locks untied and styled in loose waves. The long locks grazed her shoulders and fell on her back.

In the caption, she simply stated "it's Friday" and added a red heart emoji at the end of the message. She also gave credit to her photographer by tagging his Instagram page in the photo.

Like most of her posts on the photo-sharing app, this new addition was a hit. The picture amassed more than 395,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.

"So hot!!!" gushed an admirer.

"My favorite! Wow!" added another fan.

Latest Headlines

Filipino-Australian Model Tarsha Whitmore Snaps Flirty Selfie While Wearing Yellow Lace Lingerie

February 27, 2021

Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Insanely Hot Bod In Pink Lace Lingerie

February 27, 2021

Cosplay Model Meg Turney Bares Booty In G-String Bodysuit

February 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Al Horford & George Hill From OKC Thunder In Two Proposed Trades

February 27, 2021

Chanel West Coast Squats Down In Cheeky Bikini During Beach Vacay

February 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Kings Could Acquire Aaron Gordon For Buddy Hield, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

February 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.