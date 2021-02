Model Tarsha Whitmore has a killer body that she seems to enjoy flaunting in super sexy outfits. The influencer, who is part Australian and part Filipino, posts on her social media page regularly. Her racy pictures mostly include bikini shots, and it's not a surprise as she lives in The Land Down Under.

On Friday, February 26, she uploaded a photo that featured her showing off her perfectly toned body in a set of lacy lingerie that did more revealing than covering up.